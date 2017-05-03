No charges against officer who killed Ohio State attacker
In this Nov. 28, 2016, file photo, crime scene investigators collect evidence from the pavement as police respond to an attack on the Ohio State University campus in Columbus, Ohio. Franklin County, Ohio, Prosecutor Ron O'Brien announced Wednesday, May 3, 2017, that a grand jury has cleared Alan Horujko, the Ohio State University Police officer who fatally shot the man responsible for a Nov. 28, 2016, car-and-knife attack at the university that injured 13 people, Abdul Razak Ali Artan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Payroll data for every state of Ohio employee s...
|6 hr
|Humanspirit
|1
|Carroll interchange eases Rt. 33 commute
|Apr 30
|Coon Path
|2
|Union spending for Obama, Democrats could top $... (Feb '12)
|Apr 30
|Crepey Skin
|26
|Keeping tabs on sex offenders | The Columbus Di... (Jan '10)
|Apr 29
|Jon Snout
|188
|House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op...
|Apr 27
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Apr 27
|Deborah Hicks
|60
|US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North...
|Apr 26
|Trump in over his...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC