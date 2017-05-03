No charges against officer who killed Ohio State attacker

In this Nov. 28, 2016, file photo, crime scene investigators collect evidence from the pavement as police respond to an attack on the Ohio State University campus in Columbus, Ohio. Franklin County, Ohio, Prosecutor Ron O'Brien announced Wednesday, May 3, 2017, that a grand jury has cleared Alan Horujko, the Ohio State University Police officer who fatally shot the man responsible for a Nov. 28, 2016, car-and-knife attack at the university that injured 13 people, Abdul Razak Ali Artan.

