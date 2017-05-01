Nine Ohio Executions Are On Hold as Appeals Court Debates Lethal Injection Drug
Earlier this month, three judges from the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals put Ohio's executions on hold over questions of whether the drug cocktail the state wants to use is unconstitutional. And the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Ohio issued a stay for the first three executions planned for this spring and summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carroll interchange eases Rt. 33 commute
|Sun
|Coon Path
|2
|Union spending for Obama, Democrats could top $... (Feb '12)
|Sun
|Crepey Skin
|26
|Keeping tabs on sex offenders | The Columbus Di... (Jan '10)
|Apr 29
|Jon Snout
|188
|House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op...
|Apr 27
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Apr 27
|Deborah Hicks
|60
|US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North...
|Apr 26
|Trump in over his...
|2
|History well-told at 6 sites in Ohio | The Colu... (Dec '10)
|Apr 24
|Whatnow
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC