New Ohio House GOP efforts emerge to ...

New Ohio House GOP efforts emerge to toss otherwise eligible Ohioans off Medicaid: Thomas Suddes

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

James Hosticka and Lynn Rodemann, seen here in their home on Cleveland's West Side, are two of the 100,000 Cuyahoga County residents who have received health care coverage under the 2014 expansion of Medicaid eligibility in Ohio. Thomas Suddes writes that several provisions Ohio House Republicans have added to the state's pending budget bill would make it harder for Medicaid enrollees to retain coverage, including if they're currently looking for work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump to launch panel to investigate vot... 5 hr Erl 41
News Moy says she warned city manager 2 months ago a... Fri Craugh Lee Lane 2
Sandra Sexton May 10 Jace 1
News Many Ohio homeowners remain underwater on mortg... May 7 They cannot kill ... 2
News Payroll data for every state of Ohio employee s... May 3 Humanspirit 1
News Carroll interchange eases Rt. 33 commute Apr 30 Coon Path 2
News Union spending for Obama, Democrats could top $... (Feb '12) Apr 30 Crepey Skin 26
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,128 • Total comments across all topics: 280,997,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC