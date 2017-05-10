New Ohio House GOP efforts emerge to toss otherwise eligible Ohioans off Medicaid: Thomas Suddes

James Hosticka and Lynn Rodemann, seen here in their home on Cleveland's West Side, are two of the 100,000 Cuyahoga County residents who have received health care coverage under the 2014 expansion of Medicaid eligibility in Ohio. Thomas Suddes writes that several provisions Ohio House Republicans have added to the state's pending budget bill would make it harder for Medicaid enrollees to retain coverage, including if they're currently looking for work.

