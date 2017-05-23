Neighbor charged in Ohio fire that killed 5 kids, 2 adults
A neighbor of a family that died in a house fire was charged Tuesday with intentionally setting it ablaze, killing two adults and five children. Investigators would not discuss a possible motive in the May 15 fire or say what led them to Ford, who was taken into custody Tuesday.
