Mom of Ohio boy who killed himself vows he "will be heard"
Parents and other demonstrators hold signs against bullying and in memory of Gabriel Taye, an 8-year-old boy who killed himself in January 2017 two days after being knocked unconscious by another Carson School student, on Frid... . This Friday, May 12, 2017, photo shows the Carson School, an elementary school in Cincinnati.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump to launch panel to investigate vot...
|2 hr
|spocko
|43
|Moy says she warned city manager 2 months ago a...
|Fri
|Craugh Lee Lane
|2
|Sandra Sexton
|May 10
|Jace
|1
|Many Ohio homeowners remain underwater on mortg...
|May 7
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Payroll data for every state of Ohio employee s...
|May 3
|Humanspirit
|1
|Carroll interchange eases Rt. 33 commute
|Apr 30
|Coon Path
|2
|Union spending for Obama, Democrats could top $... (Feb '12)
|Apr 30
|Crepey Skin
|26
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC