Mom of Ohio boy who killed himself vows he "will be heard"

Parents and other demonstrators hold signs against bullying and in memory of Gabriel Taye, an 8-year-old boy who killed himself in January 2017 two days after being knocked unconscious by another Carson School student, on Frid... . This Friday, May 12, 2017, photo shows the Carson School, an elementary school in Cincinnati.

