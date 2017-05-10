Man denied parole again for teena s 1...

Man denied parole again for teena s 1990 teen killing

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Whiznews.com

A man whose death sentence for an Ohio teenager's slaying was overturned based on a misplaced word in an indictment has again been denied parole. The Lima News reports that officials said this week that 46-year-old Richard Joseph was given another eight years in prison before his next hearing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump to launch panel to investigate vot... 1 hr anonymous 29
Sandra Sexton May 10 Jace 1
News Moy says she warned city manager 2 months ago a... May 9 Birds Landing Bob 1
News Many Ohio homeowners remain underwater on mortg... May 7 They cannot kill ... 2
News Payroll data for every state of Ohio employee s... May 3 Humanspirit 1
News Carroll interchange eases Rt. 33 commute Apr 30 Coon Path 2
News Union spending for Obama, Democrats could top $... (Feb '12) Apr 30 Crepey Skin 26
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,801 • Total comments across all topics: 280,966,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC