Man denied parole again for teena s 1990 teen killing
A man whose death sentence for an Ohio teenager's slaying was overturned based on a misplaced word in an indictment has again been denied parole. The Lima News reports that officials said this week that 46-year-old Richard Joseph was given another eight years in prison before his next hearing.
