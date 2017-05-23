Man crawls to safety 4 days after fal...

Man crawls to safety 4 days after falling from cliff

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Marietta Times

Firefighters in Ohio say a man who fell from a cliff and spent four days in a ravine was rescued after he crawled 300 yards to a country club, despite having broken both his legs and arms. WJW-TV reports the man was found Monday in Elyria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ohio Lawmakers Get Into a Heated Debate Over Un... 26 min spytheweb 7
News Ohio rep doesna t want "illegal aliens...suckin... May 20 tomin cali 4
News Police probe, grand jury leave teen's family 'd... May 20 They cannot kill ... 3
News SWAT team seeks evidence in Ohio family's massacre May 19 Big B 8
News Donald Trump to launch panel to investigate vot... May 19 tina anne 80
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) May 19 pamw 61
Pridestaff drug test May 18 Dan 3
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,682 • Total comments across all topics: 281,238,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC