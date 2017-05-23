Man crawls to safety 4 days after falling from cliff
Firefighters in Ohio say a man who fell from a cliff and spent four days in a ravine was rescued after he crawled 300 yards to a country club, despite having broken both his legs and arms. WJW-TV reports the man was found Monday in Elyria.
