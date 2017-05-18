Man charged with murder after missing ex-wife's body found

This undated photo provided by the Lakewood Police Department in Lakewood, Ohio, shows Fahad Mohammed Saeed, of Cleveland, indicted Thursday, May 18, 2017, on charges of aggravated murder, kidnapping, felonious assault, aggravated burglary, stalking and abuse of a corpse in connection with the death of his ex-wife Roaa Al-Dhannoon. Investigators found Al-Dhannoon's remains Monday, May 15 in a container buried near a ravine in the Cleveland suburb of Brooklyn, Ohio, after she was last seen at her Lakewood, Ohio, apartment on Oct. 16, 2016.

