Man accused of rape amid electronic monitoring to alter plea

This undated file photo provided by the Salt Lake County Jail, in Ohio, shows Cody Jackson. Jackson, who authorities say was on an electronic monitor in an abduction case when he had a 14-year-old girl dropped off at his home by taxi, and held her captive for months and raped her in 2015 is scheduled to change his plea in federal court in Cincinnati.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.