Man accused of racist vandalism of Ohio home charged with hate crime
A man accused of vandalizing the home of a mixed-race couple with racist graffiti in December is being charged with a federal hate crime, reports say. Samuel Whitt, 40, is charged with criminal interference with the right to fair housing and attempted arson, according to Fox 19 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State panel confronts school funding question |... (Jan '10)
|18 hr
|xoxoxo
|5
|Ohio Lawmakers Get Into a Heated Debate Over Un...
|Wed
|spytheweb
|7
|Ohio rep doesna t want "illegal aliens...suckin...
|May 20
|tomin cali
|4
|Police probe, grand jury leave teen's family 'd...
|May 20
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|SWAT team seeks evidence in Ohio family's massacre
|May 19
|Big B
|8
|Donald Trump to launch panel to investigate vot...
|May 19
|tina anne
|80
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|May 19
|pamw
|61
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC