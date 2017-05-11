Man accused in deaths of 2 firefighte...

Man accused in deaths of 2 firefighters gets 20 years

An Ohio building owner accused of arson that led to the deaths of two Toledo firefighters was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison. The sentence came shortly after Judge Stacy Cook declared a mistrial for Ray Abou-Arab, 64, who had pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated murder.

