Man accused in deaths of 2 firefighters gets 20 years
An Ohio building owner accused of arson that led to the deaths of two Toledo firefighters was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison. The sentence came shortly after Judge Stacy Cook declared a mistrial for Ray Abou-Arab, 64, who had pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump to launch panel to investigate vot...
|2 hr
|Geezer outrage
|25
|Sandra Sexton
|Wed
|Jace
|1
|Moy says she warned city manager 2 months ago a...
|May 9
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Many Ohio homeowners remain underwater on mortg...
|May 7
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Payroll data for every state of Ohio employee s...
|May 3
|Humanspirit
|1
|Carroll interchange eases Rt. 33 commute
|Apr 30
|Coon Path
|2
|Union spending for Obama, Democrats could top $... (Feb '12)
|Apr 30
|Crepey Skin
|26
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC