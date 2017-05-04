Macron election gives a gasping EU a ...

Macron election gives a gasping EU a breath of fresh air

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

Incoming French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron sing the national anthem after he delivered a speech in front of the Pyramid at the Louvre Museum in Paris, Sunday, May 7, 2017. Macron says that France is facing an "immense task" to rebuild European unity, fix the economy and ensure security against extremist threats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Many Ohio homeowners remain underwater on mortg... 21 hr They cannot kill ... 2
News Payroll data for every state of Ohio employee s... May 3 Humanspirit 1
News Carroll interchange eases Rt. 33 commute Apr 30 Coon Path 2
News Union spending for Obama, Democrats could top $... (Feb '12) Apr 30 Crepey Skin 26
News Keeping tabs on sex offenders | The Columbus Di... (Jan '10) Apr 29 Jon Snout 188
News House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op... Apr 27 They cannot kill ... 3
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) Apr 27 Deborah Hicks 60
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Gunman
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,767 • Total comments across all topics: 280,863,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC