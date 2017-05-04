Lawyers in KNR lawsuit urge Ohio Supr...

Lawyers in KNR lawsuit urge Ohio Supreme Court to remove judge

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

This photograph of a billboard truck shows advertisements forJoy Oldfield and Alison Breaux, then-candidates for Summit County Common Pleas Court judge in 2016. Attorney Subodh Chandra, who is representing three former KNR clients suing the law firm, has asked the Ohio Supreme Court to remove Breaux from overseeing the lawsuit due to campaign contributions KNR made to Breaux and Oldfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Payroll data for every state of Ohio employee s... Wed Humanspirit 1
News Carroll interchange eases Rt. 33 commute Apr 30 Coon Path 2
News Union spending for Obama, Democrats could top $... (Feb '12) Apr 30 Crepey Skin 26
News Keeping tabs on sex offenders | The Columbus Di... (Jan '10) Apr 29 Jon Snout 188
News House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op... Apr 27 They cannot kill ... 3
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) Apr 27 Deborah Hicks 60
News US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North... Apr 26 Trump in over his... 2
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,652 • Total comments across all topics: 280,816,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC