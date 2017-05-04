Largest class in Ohio State history g...

Largest class in Ohio State history graduates at Ohio Stadium

Ohio Stadium housed Ohio State's largest graduating class ever for the 415th commencement on Sunday. Students, faculty, parents and photographers filled the stadium for a ceremony which included speeches from University President Michael Drake, Columbus-based philanthropist Abigail Wexner and former Undergraduate Student Government President Gerard Basalla.

