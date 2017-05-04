Largest class in Ohio State history graduates at Ohio Stadium
Ohio Stadium housed Ohio State's largest graduating class ever for the 415th commencement on Sunday. Students, faculty, parents and photographers filled the stadium for a ceremony which included speeches from University President Michael Drake, Columbus-based philanthropist Abigail Wexner and former Undergraduate Student Government President Gerard Basalla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lantern.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Many Ohio homeowners remain underwater on mortg...
|11 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Payroll data for every state of Ohio employee s...
|May 3
|Humanspirit
|1
|Carroll interchange eases Rt. 33 commute
|Apr 30
|Coon Path
|2
|Union spending for Obama, Democrats could top $... (Feb '12)
|Apr 30
|Crepey Skin
|26
|Keeping tabs on sex offenders | The Columbus Di... (Jan '10)
|Apr 29
|Jon Snout
|188
|House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op...
|Apr 27
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Apr 27
|Deborah Hicks
|60
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC