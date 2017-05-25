Judge: No Confederate flag T-shirt in officer's retrial

Prosecutors said the T-shirt Tensing wore under his uniform the day of Samuel DuBose's death was relevant because it was undamaged, countering Tensing's claim he was getting dragged by DuBose's car as he tried to drive away from a traffic stop in 2015. Defense attorney Stewart Mathews called it an improper effort "to inject an issue of race" into the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.