Judge: No Confederate flag T-shirt in officer's retrial
Prosecutors said the T-shirt Tensing wore under his uniform the day of Samuel DuBose's death was relevant because it was undamaged, countering Tensing's claim he was getting dragged by DuBose's car as he tried to drive away from a traffic stop in 2015. Defense attorney Stewart Mathews called it an improper effort "to inject an issue of race" into the case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tea party plans to abandon some of their GOP stars (Aug '13)
|Fri
|Ulysses G
|147
|State panel confronts school funding question |... (Jan '10)
|Wed
|xoxoxo
|5
|Ohio Lawmakers Get Into a Heated Debate Over Un...
|May 24
|spytheweb
|7
|Ohio rep doesna t want "illegal aliens...suckin...
|May 20
|tomin cali
|4
|Police probe, grand jury leave teen's family 'd...
|May 20
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|SWAT team seeks evidence in Ohio family's massacre
|May 19
|Big B
|8
|Donald Trump to launch panel to investigate vot...
|May 19
|tina anne
|80
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC