Judge denies release for teen before trial in dad's slaying
A 15-year-old Ohio girl charged in the fatal shooting of her sleeping father will stay in custody for now after a judge denied her request for release as she awaits trial. The girl's attorney, Ian Friedman, says he will ask the judge to reconsider if prosecutors try to delay the trial, which is scheduled to start in two weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Many Ohio homeowners remain underwater on mortg...
|Sun
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Payroll data for every state of Ohio employee s...
|May 3
|Humanspirit
|1
|Carroll interchange eases Rt. 33 commute
|Apr 30
|Coon Path
|2
|Union spending for Obama, Democrats could top $... (Feb '12)
|Apr 30
|Crepey Skin
|26
|Keeping tabs on sex offenders | The Columbus Di... (Jan '10)
|Apr 29
|Jon Snout
|188
|House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op...
|Apr 27
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Apr 27
|Deborah Hicks
|60
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC