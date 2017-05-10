Jordanian in Ohio accused of trying to join terrorist group
A Jordanian citizen living in Ohio has been indicted on a charge of attempting to travel to Syria and fight with the Islamic State group against the Syrian leadership. The U.S. Justice Department says 26-year-old Laith Waleed Alebbini was arrested last month at the Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport in Hebron, Kentucky.
