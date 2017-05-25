Investigation of offer to view John Glenn's body rekindles Dover military mortuary scandal
A scandal involving the mortuary at Dover Air Force Base, the main point of entry for U.S. troops killed overseas, has rekindled with controversy over the care of astronaut John Glenn's body. On Monday, the Air Force reassigned the mortuary branch chief at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware and opened an investigation into whether he improperly offered to allow a team of inspectors to view the embalmed corpse of former senator John Glenn, D-Ohio.
