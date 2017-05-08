In Ohio, charter schools still fall s...

In Ohio, charter schools still fall short

Federal officials had planned to send the state $71 million to expand Ohio's network of private charter schools subsidized with taxpayers' money. But state school Superintendent Paolo DeMaria has informed Washington only $49 million can be accepted.

