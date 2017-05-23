IMPD arrests Ohio murder suspect on e...

IMPD arrests Ohio murder suspect on east side

14 hrs ago

Metro Police arrested a man Tuesday night who is wanted for murdering a teenager in Ohio. According to a release from IMPD, officers answered a call for a disturbance and ran across 24-year-old Jacque Renode of Cleveland near 10th Street and Drexel Avenue shortly after 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

