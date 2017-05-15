How would you split Ohio to create the nation's 51st state?
Cleveland.com has drawn its own lines for the fanciful new state of Western Reserve, with the idea that a smaller state, with more liberal politicians, would better represent Northeast Ohio's interests. A new state would mean a new state government, with a different view on home rule, taxation, the environment and more.
