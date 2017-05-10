House Speaker Ryan heads to Ohio to push tax reform
House Speaker Paul Ryan is expected to travel to central Ohio to hear from U.S. manufacturers and make the case for tax reform legislation. The Republican speaker from Wisconsin is scheduled to tour at least one manufacturing facility in the New Albany area, about 19 miles northeast of Columbus, on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sandra Sexton
|8 hr
|Jace
|1
|Moy says she warned city manager 2 months ago a...
|Tue
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Many Ohio homeowners remain underwater on mortg...
|May 7
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Payroll data for every state of Ohio employee s...
|May 3
|Humanspirit
|1
|Carroll interchange eases Rt. 33 commute
|Apr 30
|Coon Path
|2
|Union spending for Obama, Democrats could top $... (Feb '12)
|Apr 30
|Crepey Skin
|26
|Keeping tabs on sex offenders | The Columbus Di... (Jan '10)
|Apr 29
|Jon Snout
|188
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC