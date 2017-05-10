House Speaker Ryan heads to Ohio to p...

House Speaker Ryan heads to Ohio to push tax reform

Read more: The Wichita Eagle

House Speaker Paul Ryan is expected to travel to central Ohio to hear from U.S. manufacturers and make the case for tax reform legislation. The Republican speaker from Wisconsin is scheduled to tour at least one manufacturing facility in the New Albany area, about 19 miles northeast of Columbus, on Wednesday.

