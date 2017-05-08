'Gray death' is the latest opioid street mix causing worry
It's being called "gray death" - a new and dangerous opioid combo that underscores the ever-changing nature of the U.S. addiction crisis. Investigators who nicknamed the street mixture have detected it or recorded overdoses blamed on it in Alabama, Georgia and Ohio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Many Ohio homeowners remain underwater on mortg...
|Sun
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Payroll data for every state of Ohio employee s...
|May 3
|Humanspirit
|1
|Carroll interchange eases Rt. 33 commute
|Apr 30
|Coon Path
|2
|Union spending for Obama, Democrats could top $... (Feb '12)
|Apr 30
|Crepey Skin
|26
|Keeping tabs on sex offenders | The Columbus Di... (Jan '10)
|Apr 29
|Jon Snout
|188
|House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op...
|Apr 27
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Apr 27
|Deborah Hicks
|60
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC