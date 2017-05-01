Grand jury clears cop who killed man holding butcher knife
A grand jury has concluded no charges should be filed against an Ohio police officer who fatally shot a man authorities say was charging him with a butcher knife. Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser said Monday that the grand jury considered evidence including witness accounts and the history of the man who was killed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carroll interchange eases Rt. 33 commute
|22 hr
|Coon Path
|2
|Union spending for Obama, Democrats could top $... (Feb '12)
|Sun
|Crepey Skin
|26
|Keeping tabs on sex offenders | The Columbus Di... (Jan '10)
|Apr 29
|Jon Snout
|188
|House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op...
|Apr 27
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Apr 27
|Deborah Hicks
|60
|US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North...
|Apr 26
|Trump in over his...
|2
|History well-told at 6 sites in Ohio | The Colu... (Dec '10)
|Apr 24
|Whatnow
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC