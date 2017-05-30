GOP holds onto Montana seat, yet both parties optimistic
Republicans and Democrats found cause for optimism Friday even as the GOP held onto Montana's sole House seat, despite last-minute assault charges filed against its candidate. The final unofficial tally in Thursday's election showed wealthy Republican businessman Greg Gianforte with 50.2 percent of the vote, compared to Democratic musician Rob Quist with 44.1 percent.
