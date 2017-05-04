Genesis of charter school amendment t...

Genesis of charter school amendment to Ohio budget a mystery

A mysterious provision added to the state budget bill as passed by the Ohio House stands to protect the sponsors of certain online charter schools. The amendment's origin is a mystery to the amendment's supposed author, to a leading charter school-sponsoring think tank and to the state's largest e-school, The Columbus Dispatch reported .

