FirstEnergy nuclear subsidy would thwart Ohio shale gas, kill jobs says API Ohio

Read more: Cleveland.com

FirstEnergy has asked Ohio lawmakers to create new regulations awarding "zero emission credits," or ZECs, to its nuclear power plants, Davis-Besse east of Toledo and Perry east of Cleveland, in recognition that they do not contribute to air pollution. The ZECs would increase customer bills by 5 percent, could not be avoided even by customers buying power from other companies and provide the company with an additional $328 million a year for up to 16 years.

