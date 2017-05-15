Federal judges reject bid for appeal ...

Federal judges reject bid for appeal in Ohio terror plot

There are 1 comment on the Morning Journal story from 18 hrs ago, titled Federal judges reject bid for appeal in Ohio terror plot. In it, Morning Journal reports that:

A federal appellate panel has dismissed an Ohio man's bid to appeal his 30-year prison sentence for plotting to attack the U.S. Capitol. The three Cincinnati-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judges ruled recently that 22-year-old Christopher Cornell had waived his broad appeal rights when he pleaded guilty last year to three charges including attempted murder of U.S. officials and employees in support of the Islamic State group.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Morning Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,654

Location hidden
#1 19 hrs ago
Put him in a cell with Bubba. He's got a purty mouf.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News SWAT team seeks evidence in Ohio family's massacre 5 hr They cannot kill ... 7
News Divorce case of Ohio senator, county official s... 7 hr Ticoca 4
News Donald Trump to launch panel to investigate vot... 8 hr huntcoyotes 60
News Moy says she warned city manager 2 months ago a... May 12 Craugh Lee Lane 2
Sandra Sexton May 10 Jace 1
News Many Ohio homeowners remain underwater on mortg... May 7 They cannot kill ... 2
News Payroll data for every state of Ohio employee s... May 3 Humanspirit 1
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,274 • Total comments across all topics: 281,045,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC