EMU student shot, killed at party in Ohio
In a statement , the university said Jayquon Tillman of Cleveland died at a large party at a home in Franklin Township, near Kent State University in Akron. "It is with the deepest of sympathy that we mourn the death of Jayquon Tillman," said EMU President James Smith in a statement.
