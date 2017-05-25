Emirati man detained over terror fear...

Emirati man detained over terror fears sues Ohio hotel, cops

An Emirati man who was detained by police at an Ohio hotel after a clerk heard him speaking Arabic and thought he was pledging allegiance to the Islamic State group sued the hotel chain, police and others, claiming he was the victim of an "unjustified SWAT-style assault." The incident occurred in June 2016 when Ahmed al-Menhali, 41, tried to check into a Fairfield Inn and Suites in Avon, a city about 20 miles west of Cleveland, for an extended stay.

