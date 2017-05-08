Educators value after-school program ...

Educators value after-school program Trump wants to nix

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

Later in the library, an instructor guides other students in a role-playing activity on how to handle criticism from a sassy friend. The children already snacked on breakfast bars and apple juice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Many Ohio homeowners remain underwater on mortg... Sun They cannot kill ... 2
News Payroll data for every state of Ohio employee s... May 3 Humanspirit 1
News Carroll interchange eases Rt. 33 commute Apr 30 Coon Path 2
News Union spending for Obama, Democrats could top $... (Feb '12) Apr 30 Crepey Skin 26
News Keeping tabs on sex offenders | The Columbus Di... (Jan '10) Apr 29 Jon Snout 188
News House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op... Apr 27 They cannot kill ... 3
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) Apr 27 Deborah Hicks 60
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,100 • Total comments across all topics: 280,879,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC