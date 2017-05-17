Economic self-interest demands that O...

Economic self-interest demands that Ohio do more to help students afford college: editorial

12 hrs ago

Ohio's public colleges and universities are among the most unaffordable in the nation -- ranked 45th of 50 states in a recent study. That's particularly alarming given the state's already low overall educational attainment levels.

