Eastern Michigan University student fatally shot at Ohio party

16 hrs ago Read more: The Eastern Echo

Jayquon Tillman, an 18-year-old Eastern Michigan University student was fatally shot Saturday, May 5 at a party four miles away from Kent State University in Portage County, Ohio. According to the Akron Beacon Journal, the Portage County sheriff's said deputies were dispatched to a large party at a multi-family residence on state Route 43 in Franklin Township around 11:30 p.m. Friday, May 4. The police deputies were not originally dispatched to the party because of gunfire.

