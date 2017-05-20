Dr. Mel leaving New BeginningsTwo are...

Dr. Mel leaving New BeginningsTwo area residents inducted in Ohio...

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Reflector

Dr. Melanie E. Jungblut has announced she will be leaving the New Beginning Pediatrics practice at the end of June. Jungblut, who has been with New Beginnings for 21 years, said she is accepting a new position "that will allow me to be closer to family."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ohio rep doesna t want "illegal aliens...suckin... Sat tomin cali 4
News Police probe, grand jury leave teen's family 'd... Sat They cannot kill ... 3
News SWAT team seeks evidence in Ohio family's massacre Fri Big B 8
News Donald Trump to launch panel to investigate vot... Fri tina anne 80
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) Fri pamw 61
Pridestaff drug test Thu Dan 3
News Divorce case of Ohio senator, county official s... May 15 Ticoca 4
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,029 • Total comments across all topics: 281,176,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC