Dr. Mel leaving New BeginningsTwo area residents inducted in Ohio...

Dr. Melanie E. Jungblut has announced she will be leaving the New Beginning Pediatrics practice at the end of June. Jungblut, who has been with New Beginnings for 21 years, said she is accepting a new position "that will allow me to be closer to family."
