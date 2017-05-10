There are on the This is The West Country story from 19 hrs ago, titled Donald Trump to launch panel to investigate voter fraud. In it, This is The West Country reports that:

US President Donald Trump is to sign an executive order launching a commission to review alleged voter fraud and voter suppression in the US election system, according to three White House officials. One official says Vice President Mike Pence and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach will lead the commission, which will look at allegations of improper voting and fraudulent voter registration in states and nationally.

