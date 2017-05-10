Donald Trump to launch panel to investigate voter fraud
US President Donald Trump is to sign an executive order launching a commission to review alleged voter fraud and voter suppression in the US election system, according to three White House officials. One official says Vice President Mike Pence and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach will lead the commission, which will look at allegations of improper voting and fraudulent voter registration in states and nationally.
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
#1 17 hrs ago
Undoubtedly, a new FBI Chief such as Commissioner Ray Kelly of NYPD means a ‘new ball game’ with review of the ‘investigation’ of Hillary Clinton and her team of federal Employees such as Mozlem Brotherhood magazine editor Huma Abedin in the US state Department where Hillary used strong ‘bleach’ to erase more than 30,000 top secrets while using hammers to break down to pieces the Blackberry that probably included her secret connections with the Iranian regime, ISIS caliphate and other enemies of America. These federal Employees who destroyed top secrets got a break from FBI Comey which must new reviewed by the new FBI Chief. The selling of American Uranium by Hillary to Russian company connected to the Iranian regime and providing 20,000 centrifuges to enrich American uranium in Iranian secret nuke underground sites which was approved by Hillary Clinton signature in 2012 must be investigated for treason. Kelly will get the data from NYC Mayor De Blasio and other Sanctuary cites about the identity of more than five millions of fraudulent voters for Hillary Clinton who are foreigners.
“Watching The Children Rant”
#2 17 hrs ago
Well at least Hillary will be able to get free Botox, reconstructive surgery and a female attention. I wonder If Bill really has AIDS as some claim?
#3 17 hrs ago
You are freaking high if you think that 5 million people voted illegally in the past election.
Trump won, no one is questioning that, but he lost the popular election and he barely squeaked by with an electoral victory of 306 electoral votes. He is a minority President, do your research and the freaking math, no trump appointed commission is going to disprove that ! What the he'll is wrong with you idiots !#
#4 17 hrs ago
The President, Donald Trump, won electorals in 31 states in November 2016, and Republicans hold 32 State Houses. They have the majority in the House, Senate, and are naming the new Supreme Court. That is a great deal of power. Democrats are coming away looking like they are Obstructing all of President Trump's new legislation. They will be blamed if nothing is done in the next 2 years, and the Republicans will pick up additional seats in the House, and Senate in 2018. Democrats have to defend 23 Senate seats in 2018.
#5 14 hrs ago
Trump didn't like the Electoral College until he won by it.
Had he lost the election with the popular vote, you know he would have started a riot with his creepy followers toting guns and screeching in the streets.
#6 14 hrs ago
It's rampant! So fare we have found A woman in Iowa who voted twice, A man in Texas who voted twice, A woman who cast a ballot on behalf of her dead husband, A woman in Florida who marked absentee ballots, Two possible cases of fraud in Washington state, A possible case in South Carolina. And that's the end of the list ... With Mr. Trump it’s difficult to know where exactly misstatements end and free associating nonsense begins.
#7 14 hrs ago
Check the Red States
#8 14 hrs ago
How old are you, at least 10?
#9 12 hrs ago
Maybe the investigation will tell us how the Russians kept Hillary from campaigning hard in key states and how Bernie effectively boned her.
#10 12 hrs ago
Wasn't that the guy who won the Dimocrat primary? The former head of the Oversite committee for the VA?
#11 10 hrs ago
Hillary looks good in this picture in y opinion. I also like the pink backgrond.
#12 10 hrs ago
More nonsense and distraction from the Carnival-Barker-in-Chief.
And the rubes will eat it up, just like every other fistful of shyt he's offered them.
#13 9 hrs ago
I'd like to thank the super delegates for exerting their control over the primary voters.
#14 9 hrs ago
Sorta like the Democraps didn't like Comey until Donald fired him?
