Divorce case of Ohio senator, county official sealed from public view
There are 1 comment on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 10 hrs ago, titled Divorce case of Ohio senator, county official sealed from public view.
What is secret, however, is every legal filing made in their apparently contentious case in Delaware County Common Pleas Court. That includes the judge's order making the entire court file confidential.
#1 1 hr ago
No one should receive preferential treatment. It is or it is not a matter of public record. Or everyone should be able to make the choice as to whether or not their records are public or they are not.
