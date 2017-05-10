Dayton to resume using red-light came...

Dayton to resume using red-light cameras after legal fight

Officials in Dayton plan to resume using cameras to catch drivers who run red lights, two years after dropping that practice to comply with Ohio restrictions that led to a legal battle. City officials say speed detectors and red light cameras will make the city safer.

