Cooler air to slice through northern US heat this weekendTemperatures ...
AccuWeather reports once cooler air presses across the northeastern United States into this weekend, there are no signs of heat returning to the region through the end of May. Following the hot weather on Wednesday and Thursday, some people will be trading shorts and short sleeves for jackets and long-sleeve attire as they have done so often this spring. A few may have to tap the thermostat to turn on the furnace for a few hours.
