Convicted rapist charged in 1987 Richmond rape
Richard Dennis Gwinn, 64, who has been convicted of Ohio and Florida rapes, is charged in the 1987 rape of a Richmond woman. Convicted rapist charged in 1987 Richmond rape Richard Dennis Gwinn, 64, who has been convicted of Ohio and Florida rapes, is charged in the 1987 rape of a Richmond woman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palladium-Item.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tea party plans to abandon some of their GOP stars (Aug '13)
|21 hr
|Ulysses G
|147
|State panel confronts school funding question |... (Jan '10)
|Wed
|xoxoxo
|5
|Ohio Lawmakers Get Into a Heated Debate Over Un...
|May 24
|spytheweb
|7
|Ohio rep doesna t want "illegal aliens...suckin...
|May 20
|tomin cali
|4
|Police probe, grand jury leave teen's family 'd...
|May 20
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|SWAT team seeks evidence in Ohio family's massacre
|May 19
|Big B
|8
|Donald Trump to launch panel to investigate vot...
|May 19
|tina anne
|80
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC