Cleveland Clinic CEO Toby Cosgrove stepping down this year
A medical executive who's on President Donald Trump's council of business leaders plans to step down as the Cleveland Clinic's president and chief executive. The growing health system announced Monday that Toby Cosgrove will leave his executive role later this year, though he's been asked to continue with the Cleveland Clinic as an adviser.
