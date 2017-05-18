Cleveland Asian Festival is Ohio's fa...

Cleveland Asian Festival is Ohio's fastest-growing

17 hrs ago

A remarkable range of food, music, art, apparel, crafts, dance and play celebrates a rich cultural heritage all weekend at the 8th annual Cleveland Asian Festival. About 50,000 people are expected to visit the free event over its two days, making it the fastest-growing festival in Ohio.

Chicago, IL

