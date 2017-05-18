Cleveland Asian Festival is Ohio's fastest-growing
A remarkable range of food, music, art, apparel, crafts, dance and play celebrates a rich cultural heritage all weekend at the 8th annual Cleveland Asian Festival. About 50,000 people are expected to visit the free event over its two days, making it the fastest-growing festival in Ohio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio rep doesna t want "illegal aliens...suckin...
|Sat
|tomin cali
|4
|Police probe, grand jury leave teen's family 'd...
|Sat
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|SWAT team seeks evidence in Ohio family's massacre
|Fri
|Big B
|8
|Donald Trump to launch panel to investigate vot...
|Fri
|tina anne
|80
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Fri
|pamw
|61
|Pridestaff drug test
|Thu
|Dan
|3
|Divorce case of Ohio senator, county official s...
|May 15
|Ticoca
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC