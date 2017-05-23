Buckle up this weekend - the cops are watchingCOLUMBUS - Seat belt...
Seat belt usage will be a primary focus of the Ohio State Highway Patrol during Memorial Day weekend and the end of May, and for good reason: buckling up is the easiest way to increase safety while driving. Memorial Day leads to an increase in traffic compared to other weekends, making cautious driving vital for a safe holiday.
