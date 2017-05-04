Birders flock to Ohio, bring early boost to tourist season
They arrive from Austin and Austria, from Columbus and British Columbia, from Miami and Milan, and from both Berlins - Germany and Ohio. They are in northwest Ohio to see birds, primarily the tiny warblers that make the woodlots and marshes near Lake Erie a rest-and-refuel stop on a migratory path that covers thousands of miles from their wintering grounds in the tropics to their nesting areas in the northern forests.
