Birders flock to Ohio, bring early boost to tourist season

They arrive from Austin and Austria, from Columbus and British Columbia, from Miami and Milan, and from both Berlins - Germany and Ohio. They are in northwest Ohio to see birds, primarily the tiny warblers that make the woodlots and marshes near Lake Erie a rest-and-refuel stop on a migratory path that covers thousands of miles from their wintering grounds in the tropics to their nesting areas in the northern forests.

