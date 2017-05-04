Birders flock to Ohio, bring early bo...

Birders flock to Ohio, bring early boost to tourist season

They arrive from Austin and Austria, from Columbus and British Columbia, from Miami and Milan, and from both Berlins - Germany and Ohio. They are in northwest Ohio to see birds, primarily the tiny warblers that make the woodlots and marshes near Lake Erie a rest-and-refuel stop on a migratory path that covers thousands of miles from their wintering grounds in the tropics to their nesting areas in the northern forests.

