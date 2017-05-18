Badge officially retired for fallen O...

Badge officially retired for fallen Ohio officer

19 hrs ago Read more: Whiznews.com

Cleveland police have retired the badge of an officer who was fatally struck on a freeway while setting down flares. Several family members gathered to honor David Fahey Jr. during a ceremony earlier this week.

