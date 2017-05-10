Authorities: Ohio man killed by police fired rifle at them
Investigators say a suspect in a stabbing at a northern Ohio home fired at responding officers with a high-powered rifle before being fatally shot. A sheriff's deputy was injured in the gunfire Tuesday afternoon in Tiffin, roughly 50 miles southeast of Toledo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sandra Sexton
|11 hr
|Jace
|1
|Moy says she warned city manager 2 months ago a...
|Tue
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Many Ohio homeowners remain underwater on mortg...
|May 7
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Payroll data for every state of Ohio employee s...
|May 3
|Humanspirit
|1
|Carroll interchange eases Rt. 33 commute
|Apr 30
|Coon Path
|2
|Union spending for Obama, Democrats could top $... (Feb '12)
|Apr 30
|Crepey Skin
|26
|Keeping tabs on sex offenders | The Columbus Di... (Jan '10)
|Apr 29
|Jon Snout
|188
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC