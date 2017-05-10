Authorities: Ohio man killed by polic...

Authorities: Ohio man killed by police fired rifle at them

Investigators say a suspect in a stabbing at a northern Ohio home fired at responding officers with a high-powered rifle before being fatally shot. A sheriff's deputy was injured in the gunfire Tuesday afternoon in Tiffin, roughly 50 miles southeast of Toledo.

