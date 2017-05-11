Attorneys say 8-year-old Ohio was bullied before killing himself

School officials never told the mother of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself that another student had thrown him against the wall two days earlier and knocked him unconscious in an attack recorded by a surveillance video, attorneys for the boy's mother said today. The 8-year-old hanged himself with a necktie in the bedroom of his Cincinnati home on Jan. 26. School officials called the boy's mother the day her son was bullied and said he had fainted, attorney Carla Leader told The Associated Press.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.