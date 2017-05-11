Attorneys say 8-year-old Ohio was bullied before killing himself
School officials never told the mother of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself that another student had thrown him against the wall two days earlier and knocked him unconscious in an attack recorded by a surveillance video, attorneys for the boy's mother said today. The 8-year-old hanged himself with a necktie in the bedroom of his Cincinnati home on Jan. 26. School officials called the boy's mother the day her son was bullied and said he had fainted, attorney Carla Leader told The Associated Press.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump to launch panel to investigate vot...
|2 hr
|Squidy
|14
|Sandra Sexton
|Wed
|Jace
|1
|Moy says she warned city manager 2 months ago a...
|May 9
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Many Ohio homeowners remain underwater on mortg...
|May 7
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Payroll data for every state of Ohio employee s...
|May 3
|Humanspirit
|1
|Carroll interchange eases Rt. 33 commute
|Apr 30
|Coon Path
|2
|Union spending for Obama, Democrats could top $... (Feb '12)
|Apr 30
|Crepey Skin
|26
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC