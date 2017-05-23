APNewsBreak: Ohio officer's attorneys seek dismissal of case
Attorneys for a white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist are asking an Ohio judge to dismiss the case on the eve of his murder retrial, claiming the county prosecutor violated a gag order. Ray Tensing's defense filed their motion Wednesday less than two hours after WCPO-TV in Cincinnati posted a story in which Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters is quoted about the case, suggesting that Judge Leslie Ghiz could add lesser charges to the original charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State panel confronts school funding question |... (Jan '10)
|4 hr
|xoxoxo
|5
|Ohio Lawmakers Get Into a Heated Debate Over Un...
|Wed
|spytheweb
|7
|Ohio rep doesna t want "illegal aliens...suckin...
|May 20
|tomin cali
|4
|Police probe, grand jury leave teen's family 'd...
|May 20
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|SWAT team seeks evidence in Ohio family's massacre
|May 19
|Big B
|8
|Donald Trump to launch panel to investigate vot...
|May 19
|tina anne
|80
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|May 19
|pamw
|61
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC