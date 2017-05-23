APNewsBreak: Ohio officer's attorneys...

APNewsBreak: Ohio officer's attorneys seek dismissal of case

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Attorneys for a white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist are asking an Ohio judge to dismiss the case on the eve of his murder retrial, claiming the county prosecutor violated a gag order. Ray Tensing's defense filed their motion Wednesday less than two hours after WCPO-TV in Cincinnati posted a story in which Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters is quoted about the case, suggesting that Judge Leslie Ghiz could add lesser charges to the original charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News State panel confronts school funding question |... (Jan '10) 4 hr xoxoxo 5
News Ohio Lawmakers Get Into a Heated Debate Over Un... Wed spytheweb 7
News Ohio rep doesna t want "illegal aliens...suckin... May 20 tomin cali 4
News Police probe, grand jury leave teen's family 'd... May 20 They cannot kill ... 3
News SWAT team seeks evidence in Ohio family's massacre May 19 Big B 8
News Donald Trump to launch panel to investigate vot... May 19 tina anne 80
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) May 19 pamw 61
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,394 • Total comments across all topics: 281,262,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC