Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank expands food distribution program to Northeast Ohio senior...

Saturday May 27

The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank announced the expansion of its senior box program, which distributes boxes of food to low-income residents of Northeast Ohio who are 60 years old and older. The program, also known as the Commodity Supplemental Food Program , will serve senior citizens in Medina, Wayne, Summit, Stark and Tuscarawas counties.

