Akron 32 mins ago 12:13 a.m.Akron man...

Akron 32 mins ago 12:13 a.m.Akron man ordered deported for hiding Yugoslavia war activities

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

An Ohio man who hid his involvement with a Serbian army unit that committed atrocities in the former Yugoslavia has been ordered removed from the U.S. Fifty-nine-year-old Akron resident Ilija Josipovic pleaded guilty this year to possession of immigration documents procured by fraud. He was sentenced to eight months of house arrest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News SWAT team seeks evidence in Ohio family's massacre 17 hr Reality 9
News Donald Trump to launch panel to investigate vot... 18 hr spocko 78
News Divorce case of Ohio senator, county official s... Mon Ticoca 4
News Moy says she warned city manager 2 months ago a... May 12 Craugh Lee Lane 2
Sandra Sexton May 10 Jace 1
News Many Ohio homeowners remain underwater on mortg... May 7 They cannot kill ... 2
News Payroll data for every state of Ohio employee s... May 3 Humanspirit 1
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,020 • Total comments across all topics: 281,081,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC