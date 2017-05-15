Akron 32 mins ago 12:13 a.m.Akron man ordered deported for hiding Yugoslavia war activities
An Ohio man who hid his involvement with a Serbian army unit that committed atrocities in the former Yugoslavia has been ordered removed from the U.S. Fifty-nine-year-old Akron resident Ilija Josipovic pleaded guilty this year to possession of immigration documents procured by fraud. He was sentenced to eight months of house arrest.
