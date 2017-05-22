Ag department releases new nutrient m...

Ag department releases new nutrient management toolsOhio Applicator...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Reflector

The Ohio Applicator Forecast is a new online tool designed to help nutrient applicators identify times when the potential nutrient loss from a fertilizer or manure application is low. The Ohio Agricultural Stewardship Verification Program is a pilot certification for farmers who protect farmland and natural resources by implementing best management practices on their farms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ohio Lawmakers Get Into a Heated Debate Over Un... 23 hr Red Crosse 6
News Ohio rep doesna t want "illegal aliens...suckin... May 20 tomin cali 4
News Police probe, grand jury leave teen's family 'd... May 20 They cannot kill ... 3
News SWAT team seeks evidence in Ohio family's massacre May 19 Big B 8
News Donald Trump to launch panel to investigate vot... May 19 tina anne 80
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) May 19 pamw 61
Pridestaff drug test May 18 Dan 3
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,012 • Total comments across all topics: 281,221,064

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC