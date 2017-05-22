Ag department releases new nutrient management toolsOhio Applicator...
The Ohio Applicator Forecast is a new online tool designed to help nutrient applicators identify times when the potential nutrient loss from a fertilizer or manure application is low. The Ohio Agricultural Stewardship Verification Program is a pilot certification for farmers who protect farmland and natural resources by implementing best management practices on their farms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio Lawmakers Get Into a Heated Debate Over Un...
|23 hr
|Red Crosse
|6
|Ohio rep doesna t want "illegal aliens...suckin...
|May 20
|tomin cali
|4
|Police probe, grand jury leave teen's family 'd...
|May 20
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|SWAT team seeks evidence in Ohio family's massacre
|May 19
|Big B
|8
|Donald Trump to launch panel to investigate vot...
|May 19
|tina anne
|80
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|May 19
|pamw
|61
|Pridestaff drug test
|May 18
|Dan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC